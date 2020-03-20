LeBron And Savannah James Show Their Hair Woes During The Coronavirus Quarantine

While staying at home has its benefits, the NBA star is speaking out about his struggle with social distancing from his barber. "When they advise you to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated from nobody—can't even get a haircut from my barber,” LeBron shared in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “They want me to stay away from him. I'm looking like Tom Hanks off of ‘Castaway.’”

LeBron James and his family are among many Americans who are playing it safe by remaining indoors amid news that more than 14,000 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States.

In the video clip, the father of three pans to his wife, Savannah, who is also dealing with her own hair woes. “She can’t even go get her hair done, so she gonna just cut them [braids] out herself. The struggle is real in the James household right now,” he playfully quipped. “Boo you good, you need some help? You got it?”

LeBron then shows a wastebasket filled with Savannah’s freshly cut-out braided extensions.

“We gotta do what we gotta do," he shared.

Where’s the lie? We are all in this together, and we know we’re not the only ones dealing with overgrown eyebrows, nails demanding attention, and hair that needs our stylist’s hands. But, like we say #AloneTogether!

See how Savannah enlisted the help of her children to take out her braids: