LeBron And Savannah James Show Their Hair Woes During The Coronavirus Quarantine

Boo'd Up!: Future And Lori Harvey Look Noticeably Cozy As They Enjoy A Date Night With Friends In Hollywood
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
LeBron James and his family are among many Americans who are playing it safe by remaining indoors amid news that more than 14,000 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States.
RELATED | Why Coronavirus Presents A Unique Challenge For African Americans
While staying at home has its benefits, the NBA star is speaking out about his struggle with social distancing from his barber. "When they advise you to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated from nobody—can't even get a haircut from my barber,” LeBron shared in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “They want me to stay away from him. I'm looking like Tom Hanks off of ‘Castaway.’”
In the video clip, the father of three pans to his wife, Savannah, who is also dealing with her own hair woes. “She can’t even go get her hair done, so she gonna just cut them [braids] out herself. The struggle is real in the James household right now,” he playfully quipped. “Boo you good, you need some help? You got it?”
LeBron then shows a wastebasket filled with Savannah’s freshly cut-out braided extensions.
“We gotta do what we gotta do," he shared.
Where’s the lie? We are all in this together, and we know we’re not the only ones dealing with overgrown eyebrows, nails demanding attention, and hair that needs our stylist’s hands. But, like we say #AloneTogether!
See how Savannah enlisted the help of her children to take out her braids:
(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS