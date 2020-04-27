Rihanna Is Back With A Fenty Beauty Tutorial Video

Rihanna is back with a new Fenty Beauty video that we never knew we needed.

We’re already obsessed with her Fenty Beauty line, but this Summer Fenty Face Makeup tutorial has us loving it even more.

The latest video features the new Cheeks Out Cream Blushes and Cream Bronzers, which will have us looking sun-kissed and fresh-faced once we’re out of quarantine.

RiRi talks into the camera just like a popular beauty blogger giving us the details on how to get the perfect “no makeup, makeup,” look which she also calls the Summer Fenty Face.