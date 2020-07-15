Gabrielle Union Was Inspired To Relaunch Her Haircare Line After She Suffered IVF Induced Hair Loss

Gabrielle Union is ecstatic about the relaunch of her hair care brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

“I am BEYOND excited to finally be able to talk about the launch of @flawlessbygu,” the actress shared on Instagram.

Set to sell exclusively on Amazon's website at the beginning of August, the new collection serves as a huge milestone for the 47-year-old beauty, who found herself having to overcome hair woes during her original launch in 2017.

Recently, Gabrielle opened up to Essence about the unexpected hair loss she suffered in 2017 due to several rounds of IVF (In-Vitro-Fertilization).

“It just put me in a terrible position,” she told Essence. “Our investors at the time did not want to wait for my hair to grow back so I could use my own hair as I talked about these products and so I was forced into wigs and hair clips and I just felt like a fraud.”

She continued, “I felt very inauthentic and I was also humiliated and depressed because my head was bald.”

Three years later, not only is Gabrielle a proud mom of a beautiful baby girl, Kaavia, but she has also unlocked the secret to growing back healthy and strong tresses—hydration!