Karlie Redd Reveals Procedure She Gets From Kardashian Doctor But Denies That She Has Had Plastic Surgery

Karlie Redd wants to set the record straight for those who believe she went under the knife for plastic surgery. According to the Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta star, the speculations are completely false.
Instead, the reality star says she’s been visiting Dr. Simon Ourian in Beverly Hills for his popularized CoolLaser treatments.
“For those who swear I had all this surgery done to my face. I have never had surgery but here’s my secret,” captioned an Instagram video. “[Simon Ourian, M.D.] Cool Laser Treatment [was] done to my face. He also did my lips. But NO Surgery.”
In the video, Karlie shows Dr. Ourian performing his CoolLaser facial, which is said to be a “facelift” alternative for those who don’t want to go under the knife.
“Thank you [Karlie Redd] for sharing your beauty secret. You are beautiful always,” Dr. Ourian wrote on Instagram.
The Kardashians' beloved doctor went on to explain the purpose of the facial, “[CoolLaser] is used to tighten the skin and lift lose skin, remove skin discoloration and make the skin more youthful looking.”
For those who are wondering, a laser resurfacing treatment from Dr. Ourian can reportedly cost upwards of $6,000.
Thanks for the clarity, Karlie! As for the mystery about her age, it is still the star's best-kept secret. *wink*
