How Vaseline Has Transcended Generations

Like many Black families, Vaseline’s presence in our lives has been ubiquitous since birth. Yes, we were also likely shiny from its application and avoided being “ashy” thanks to its moisturizing properties. When we think about it, it might just explain why we, as millennials and members of Gen Y, can’t get enough of the line of products that have been helping heal dry skin for 150 years.



It is honestly amazing how a skincare brand can transcend from generation to generation without losing its relevance, especially when we are constantly looking for the next best thing to the fountain of youth.



We admit we are definitely the generation of forever evolving beauty routines, but there’s no denying that we always head back to what’s familiar—Vaseline. For generations, Vaseline has been Black women’s go-to product for healing their skin and nothing speaks to that ideal better than these women of different backgrounds and ages who love the benefits of smooth and moisturized skin.

67-year-old supermodel, Joani Johnson swears by Vaseline. That is the one item that she can’t live without. She says, “I will take my Vaseline, and I will use it to remove the concealer from under my eyes and moisturizing at the same time. Then I will do my splash of water, cold water to sort of wake up the pores, ‘Come on guys, wake up,’ and then I’ll start my moisturizing."

Skincare regimens are usually passed down from generations, so we asked JoAni what beauty secrets she has passed down to her daughters. JoAni said, “I have taught them to keep it simple, because that is more important. It’s about caring for your skin and Vaseline is a great product to include into their regimen.”

Actress Viola Davis, 54, also swears by Vaseline. She’s been using it since she was a child. She even uses it on her 8-year-old daughter Genesis. She says, “We had a lot of dry, cracked skin and the Vaseline soothed that. And I still use it to this day on my daughter and on the bottom of my feet. It’s my go-to product.”

Kathleen Lyons, a 25-year-old Highschool teacher, says that Vaseline helps her gorgeous brown skin glow. She says, “My mom has been using Vaseline on me since I was a child. As I grew up, I noticed that I have dry, sensitive skin, so using Vaseline on my face at night helps keep me stay moisturized and doesn't clog my pores. I’m the morning, I’m glowing.” We couldn’t have said it better!

We couldn’t have said it better! Just in case you needed another reason to swoon over the healing benefits offered by Vaseline, find out how the company is healing the wounds of our community by donating over $1 million to Direct Relief’s COVID-19 Fund for Community Health, which has helped non-profit clinics offer quality care and testing for Black and Latinx communities hit hardest by the pandemic. If you would like to learn more about Vaseline and how they are helping facilities provide affordable, comprehensive, and culturally competent health services to Black and Latinx communities or to find a community clinic near you, head over to vaseline.com.