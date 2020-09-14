Chloe and Halle Were Shamed Into Wearing Wigs To Cover Their Locs Early In Career

Written by Tira Urquhart

Chloe x Halle, the young singing duo known for their gorgeous locs reveals that they once traded them in for wigs in the earlier days of their career after the industry didn’t embrace their locs. During an Instagram Live interview with Ms. Tina Lawson, the sisters explained that they had worn locs since they were toddlers but switched things up after going on multiple auditions as children and were told that the producers weren’t fans of their hairstyle.

when chloe x halle had to wear wigs for an audition😭😭 @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/9PZj2YutQV — 𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 | 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝟖𝟎/𝟐𝟎| ˣ⁴ ✨ (@ungodlyalexis) September 3, 2020

Chloe says, “We would go on auditions for these different roles, and so a lot of the feedback would be, ‘Oh we like you guys, but we don’t want to see the locs.’ So the solution was to, you know, get a wig to go on these auditions with.” But Halle makes it clear that these wigs were a complete mess, saying, “We got played okay! Some lady put Troll wigs on us. She was telling us it was the right hair. ‘This is what everybody wears. This is the real deal.’ We look back at the pictures; we looked like Trolls.” See the entire interview below.

“It was so big for our heads. I remember we had school orientation the day I had the wig on. Everyone was like, ‘Chloe your hair!’ I said, ‘Yes, I combed out my locs. This is what I look like,’” explains Chloe. She said her classmates also pointed out when her locs returned again.“Then the next week, I came back for the actual first day of school, and they said, ‘Oh, your hair is back!’ I said, ‘Yeah, I missed it, so I brought it back. Magic!’” We’re glad these girls got rid of those wigs and are embracing their beautiful locs!