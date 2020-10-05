Kim Kardashian Sparks Internet Outrage After Being Accused Of Blackfishing In Latest Skims Campaign

Kim Kardashian Sparks Internet Outrage After Being Accused Of Blackfishing In Latest Skims Campaign

See how people on Twitter responded to her campaign photos.

Kim Kardashian has once again been slammed by those who believed that the reality star was “blackfishing” in her latest campaign photos.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a few images promoting the newest brushed waffle loungewear from her SKIMS collection. 

Within minutes, some followers began to express that they were not happy with her darker appearance in conjunction with her choice to surround herself with waffles (a food stereotype often associated with Black people). 

This tweet, in particular, caught our attention:

Uh oh. This surely sounds like the definition of Blackfishing, which is the act of using make-up, tanning, and surgeries to appear Black.

However, it should be considered that the material of the new SKIMS is appropriately named "waffle" because of its particular weaving that looks like a waffle. 

Let's hope that Kim is not mocking the Black community and is indeed celebrating her new line of fashion. 

