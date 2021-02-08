The Weeknd Underwent This $1,500 Beauty Treatment Before His 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show [Exclusive]

Written by Tweety Elitou

The Weeknd caused a social media frenzy last night, thanks to his successful performance during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Delivering some of his most popular hits, the Heartless hitmaker seemingly worked hard to not disappoint his millions of fans who were unable to attend the annual event due to limited seating at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. RELATED | The Weeknd Brings All-Black Symphony To Super Bowl Half-Time Show Allowing sing-along moments for those who tuned in from home, the 13-minute show seemed to have gone without a hitch. There was even a surprise appearance from 55 bandaged backup dancers that sent Twitter into shambles.

As you could imagine, The Weeknd underwent much preparation before making his grand debut at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Most notably, days of skincare prep by celebrity esthetician and owner of Cynthia Franco Aesthetics, Cynthia Marie Crawford. “All the practices and rehearsals can easily clog the skin. This is why we opted for deep skin cleaning,” Crawford shares with BET Style exclusively about traveling to Florida to prep the singer’s skin for the big day. “I think he likes the facial massage the best!” She explains, “I start every facial with a 3-in-1 cleansing oil by Epicuren, which has amazing aromatherapy to induce relaxation. This is when I do the lymphatic drainage massage on the face and neck, as well as, lifting face massage techniques. I use my hands as well as silicone cupping.”

Other skincare treatments include a micro-current facial, micro-needling, LED light therapy, and an enzyme peel to “resurface the skin and promote a healthy glow.” “Sometimes I will also do an oxygen-infused facial with vitamins and enzymes,” she adds. “All of these treatments are combined with lots of face love, healing hands, and healing energy-focused attention.” With prices ranging from $225-$1,500+, we are sure the results are worth it!

When asked how long these kinds of treatments can last, the former makeup artist happily revealed that clients can enjoy lasting results that range between one week and one month. Crawford’s growing list of celebrity clientele includes actress Salma Hayek and rapper Common. ** This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.