Vaseline And Award-Winning Actress Regina King Address Skincare Inequities For The Black And Brown Communities

Whether it’s flawless makeup or a set of exquisitely arched eyebrows, there are no replacements for clear, healthy, and radiant skin. The latter is simply priceless. Maintaining our skin, the body's largest organ, is a prerequisite for maximizing optimal health for the rest of our bodies. And optimal health is wealth. However, due to systemic racism and healthcare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities, sometimes getting the care that you need seems like an impossible task. Skin health is no exception. For over 150 years, Vaseline has been committed to helping heal skin everywhere, but the brand understands that this goal cannot be achieved if part of the community doesn’t have access to equitable care. That's why Vaseline has teamed up with various partners to bring awareness, education and drive meaningful discussions around healthcare and skincare inequities that negatively impact Black and Brown communities; the importance of bringing true equality to the treatment and care of BIPOC; and how individuals can make a difference.

Skin health for the Black and Brown communities continues to be underserved and without access to proper care comes the likelihood of misdiagnosis or no diagnosis, leaving you at risk for long-term consequences. This is in part the case, as nearly half of dermatologists say they were not adequately trained to treat skin of color. Representation is also an issue in dermatological care with only 3% of practicing dermatologists identified as Black.

In partnership with Regina King, Vaseline launched their Equitable Skincare for All campaign to bring attention and change to the healthcare inequities negatively impacting care for Black and Brown skin. Regina King, an advocate in her own right, understands that Black and Brown people have been at a disadvantage for far too long.

Regina mentioned that she “feels strongly that dermatologists who are not of color need to have the desire to educate themselves on skin differences. Right now, when it comes to skin health, the industry is colorblind. Black and brown people need access to skin care that is specific to our needs.”

As a part of Vaseline’s commitment to take a stand for true equity in skincare for Black and Brown skin and to meet the needs for people of color with trusted resources and education, the brand partnered with HUED, a first-of-its-kind healthcare technology startup and website that connects patients with medical professionals that specifically understand their cultural, physical and mental health needs. Through this partnership, Vaseline co-created a search tool specifically focused on helping people identify and connect with culturally competent dermatologists.

Kimberly Wilson, founder of HUED explains, "Hued is on a mission to bridge the gap between dermatology and people of color, and Vaseline is equally as passionate about providing people of color with the resources needed."