Cardi B’s Nail Artist Predicts The Manicure Trends We’ll See At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

Written by Emerald Elitou

Fabulous manicures have always been a highlight on the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards. This may explain why celebrities often spend anywhere between 3-9 hours perfecting their nails before their big moment in the spotlight. No one knows this better than Cardi B’s nail artist, Marie Nailz.

“Every celebrity wants the best,” the self-proclaimed Nail Innovator shares with us exclusively about the process of creating perfect nails for an award show. “I can spend anywhere from 3-9 hours on acrylic nails and toes. It all depends on the circumstance and how much my client wants to show out!” With the surge of press-on nails during the pandemic, Marie says we shouldn’t be surprised if these temporary manicures make their grand appearance at this year’s event. “There has been a big shift in the nail game when it comes to press-on nails, and I personally love creating them. We will definitely see some press-ons on the carpet,” she explains.

While she believes that press-on nails will make their debut, she’s quite convinced that acrylic nails will never go out of style. “I don’t think there will be more press-ons vs acrylic nails because of how active celebrities can be, especially those who will be giving amazing performances. We wouldn’t want a press-on nail to pop off.” As for inspiration, Marie is convinced that the following nail trends will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind when selecting a manicure for this year’s Hip Hop Award: ombré colors, abstract artwork, custom crystal embellishments, out-of-the-box French tips, sharp stiletto nails, and 3D art. “Creatives really come out to play at the BET Hip Hop Awards,” she explains. “This year, expect celebrities to go bold! Nails in the industry are getting longer and bolder. And guess what? I’m totally here for it!” Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET/PT. Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.