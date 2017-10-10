See Keyshia Ka'oir Remix This Gucci Bodysuit Worn By Rihanna And Kim K

Leave it to Keyshia Ka'oir to wear a red carpet fit that encapsulates the year in hip-hop style...at the Hip-Hop Awards. The soon-to-be Mrs. Wopster done snapped with this extremely sparkly fit — and served bawdy for days.

Although this 'fit is only made up of two garments, that didn't help any in the way of saving ca$h on her look — not that one half of a couple that spent $1,000 on each individual wedding invitation would need to!

The Gucci bodysuit Keyshia wore, which has already been seen on our other faves including Rihanna and Kim K., costs a cool $8,000. Her boots, however, said hold my beer. The notoriously waitlisted YSL boots clock in at $10,000 and have also been worn by Rihanna. Basically, a RiRi approved outfit is sure to land you on best dressed lists — which is one of the reason Keyshia is on ours with this sexy HHA look.

The outfit also holds relevance elsewhere. The body suit is by Gucci. Her soon-to-be hubby goes by the name of Gucci. It's only appropriate that she go Gucci at the Gucci store. And so she did. And thus the luxury goods gawds granted us this serve.

With this revealing look, Keyshia shows us just who the eff she is! We love it. Be sure to tune into the Wopster's big day - Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event wedding special, which airs on Thursday, October 17th, 2017 at 10P/9C only on BET!