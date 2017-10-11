See The Priceless Fur Coat Cardi B Wore To Solidify Her Place As Hip-Hop's Princess

You'll never guess how much her glasses cost.

When you're Cardi Byou pull out your flyest gear for the BET Hip Hop Awards. Dressed in some serious eye-catching fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper not only left the awards with the highly sought Single of the Year award, but she also made a style statement!

Styled by Kollin Carter, who accredited the inspiration for the look to hip-hop styling royalty, Misa Hylton, we were getting serious flashbacks of Lil Kim in her furs. Speaking of furs, did you see the Christopher John Rogers Eddie ox, mink, and ostrich intarsia coat she wore? Ahmazing, and the designer just graduated college a year ago. 

As if the fur wasn't grand enough, she was also wearing Cheng FW17 pink velvet high-waisted pants, New York Vintage Diamond Bra, MiuMiu Eyewear Square Tinted Sunglasses ($530) and Giuseppe Zanotti FW17 heels. 

OK, Cardi! And don't think we forgot — enjoy your 25th birthday today! She's lookin' like she caught a lick! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for BET)

