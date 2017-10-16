Watch Blue Ivy Join Beyoncé In Her Latest Fashion Video

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy seem to be well aware of this truism, judging by Bey's latest Insta-spam session this past weekend. Yoncé shared some pics from a wedding they attended earlier this year in which the mommy-daughter duo are truly twinning — no face-swap necessary!

These new lot of photos featuring Bey and Blue are from the August wedding of Todd Turso, Bey's creative director. Thank god photobooths exist and made these adorable pictures possible. Blue Blue looks like a copy-and-paste of her mama's face — and these photos serve as a much-needed antidote to our Monday blues (no pun intended!).

Bey rocked a $3,200 FW17 Gucci gown to the event and subsequently was looking like wealth. Her natural hair looked gorgeous and lent an effortless vibe to her otherwise prim-and-proper wedding 'fit.

It's always a blessed day when new photos of Blue make their way to the web. So does this mean we'll get another glimpse at the twins soon or nah?!