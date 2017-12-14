See The Custom Look Jaden Smith Designed To Attend Dad Will Smith's Premiere

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Will Smith and Jaden Smith, also known as Syre, have been stealing the red carpet together this season as the number-one stylish father-son duo. First Paris, now in LA at the premiere of Will’s new action film, Bright, for Netflix.
The ultimate cool dad rocked an indigo blue suit to keep it clean and fresh. Jaden opted for a custom look from the brand MSFTSrep, which included a light blue denim jacket with the phrase "Vision" spelled out on the arm, over a graphic black T-shirt, and khaki pants reading "Vision" on the leg with lines of text covering the other leg. The ICON rapper is still rocking the low blonde fade, his favorite sold-out Supreme X Louis Vuitton crossover bag, and the new SS18 Luis Vuitton sneakers as well.
Continue to shine on the red carpet, Smith family!
(Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory)
