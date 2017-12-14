See The Custom Look Jaden Smith Designed To Attend Dad Will Smith's Premiere

Will Smith and Jaden Smith , also known as Syre, have been stealing the red carpet together this season as the number-one stylish father-son duo. First Paris , now in LA at the premiere of Will’s new action film, Bright , for Netflix.

The ultimate cool dad rocked an indigo blue suit to keep it clean and fresh. Jaden opted for a custom look from the brand MSFTSrep, which included a light blue denim jacket with the phrase "Vision" spelled out on the arm, over a graphic black T-shirt, and khaki pants reading "Vision" on the leg with lines of text covering the other leg. The ICON rapper is still rocking the low blonde fade, his favorite sold-out Supreme X Louis Vuitton crossover bag, and the new SS18 Luis Vuitton sneakers as well.