The head BIC of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes, just turned the big 5-0 on December 13 and, although she didn’t have a "50 Shades of NeNe" event like friend Cynthia Bailey, she did throw the ultimate holiday birthday bash.

NeNe had a star-studded holiday birthday party that featured a performance by Keke Wyatt, a custom luxury cake fit for a rich b***h, and not two but FIVE outfit changes courtesy of her own Swagg Boutique.

Let's roll out the lewks: