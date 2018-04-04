Wow! Cardi B Sexed Up Offset In A $5000 Bondage Lingerie Set Made Of Glass Crystals

Cardi B was not playing when she dropped the lyrics “Bardi in a Rari, diamonds all over my body.” The rapper’s “Bartier Cardi” video dropped Monday and she easily shut those baby rumors up rocking lingerie only. Or at least did a good job hiding it.

The 25-year-old first heated up the scene in a red set from Agent Provocateur. Pairing a red vintage Dior fur shawl with a $560 Felinda lingerie set, Cardi teased fans appearing in a TV screen with drop diamond earrings and a diamond necklace. But what she wore next, we weren’t ready!