Wow! Cardi B Sexed Up Offset In A $5000 Bondage Lingerie Set Made Of Glass Crystals

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Cardi B attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Wow! Cardi B Sexed Up Offset In A $5000 Bondage Lingerie Set Made Of Glass Crystals

This went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Published 1 hour ago

Cardi B was not playing when she dropped the lyrics “Bardi in a Rari, diamonds all over my body.” The rapper’s “Bartier Cardi” video dropped Monday and she easily shut those baby rumors up rocking lingerie only. Or at least did a good job hiding it.

The 25-year-old first heated up the scene in a red set from Agent Provocateur. Pairing a red vintage Dior fur shawl with a $560 Felinda lingerie set, Cardi teased fans appearing in a TV screen with drop diamond earrings and a diamond necklace. But what she wore next, we weren’t ready! 

Bartier Cardi out now on @YouTube!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Bardi shows off her bawdy in a ‘rari with bae Offset in a crystal bikini courtesy of Creepy Yeha. And lucky for you, we got the tea on what went into this crystal get. We spoke with the Yeha Leung, the designer of Cardi’s piece, who is known for creating custom BDSM clothing and lingerie. Yeha told BET Style that it took over a week and 1,000-plus crystals to complete the custom choker, sleeve ensemble, bra and thong set. The set is made of vinyl, custom platinum hardware and glass crystal. And of course, this type of hand–made luxe lingerie doesn’t come cheap.  A set like this would cost one up to $5,000! 

@iamcardib in custom crystal set 🌹 Thank you @kollincarter!

A post shared by Yeha Leung (@creepyyeha) on

So, who’s about to up their lingerie game for bae after this video?! And will you be spending this much to do so? 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style