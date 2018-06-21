Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show As He Supports Protégé Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s SS19 runway show took place yesterday in Cannes, France, and among fashion’s A-list front row were Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Surprised? We were – Kim hasn’t been back to France since she was robbed of her wedding ring and more almost two years ago. But with the support of bae, we guess anything is possible.

The two touched down at the Vuitton Men’s show to support Kanye’s fashion bestie, Virgil Abloh, who showed his very first collection after being appointed artistic director of menswear for the brand.