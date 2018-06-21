Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show As He Supports Protégé Virgil Abloh

#Couplecam: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Take A Baby Break For A HOT Baecation
Louis Vuitton’s Men’s SS19 runway show took place yesterday in Cannes, France, and among fashion’s A-list front row were Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Surprised? We were – Kim hasn’t been back to France since she was robbed of her wedding ring and more almost two years ago. But with the support of bae, we guess anything is possible.
The two touched down at the Vuitton Men’s show to support Kanye’s fashion bestie, Virgil Abloh, who showed his very first collection after being appointed artistic director of menswear for the brand.
Kanye posed next to wife Kim wearing Yeezy, of course, and rocked a shirt that read “There is only freedom.” (Ironic, after making the asinine statement “slavery is a choice.”) Kim wore her newly favorite spandex biker shorts under an oversize blue coat. The couple sat front row next to Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and Rihanna as they viewed Virgil’s designs.
After the show’s finale, Virgil made a traditional appearance on the runway to thank the crowd for their support and became emotionally shook by Kanye’s presence. The pair hugged each other, in which Kanye got emotional and shed a few tears as well (see here).
If you recall, Kanye and Virgil go way back to those Chi-Town streets. Some say Virgil is Kanye’s protégé, having giving Virgil his first big fashion platform as creative consultant for DONDA, while some disagree.
Regardless, this moment showed their true brotherhood and appreciation for one another. TBH, we’re just happy to see these human moments from Kanye.
(Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
