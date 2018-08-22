Clap Back! Kayne West Destroys Shoe Haters While Vacaying With Bikini-Clad Kim K

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: TV personality Kim Kardashian West and recording artist Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

ICYMI: He’s done with the sandal jokes.

Published 1 week ago

After receiving a tremendous amount of comical backlash about his choice to wear Yeezy Slides ($150) that were entirely too small to 2 Chainz's wedding ceremony, Kayne West sized up his shoe game — perfectly.

ICYMI: Here is how his shoes looked at the wedding.

Posing for the ‘gram with his wife on his lap, fans found themselves noticing less of the bikini-clad Kim Kardashian and more about the fact that Kanye was wearing the same shoes. 

Thankfully, this time they were the perfect fit! 

See for yourself.

On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kudos, ‘Ye! Looking good, fam! You too, Kim!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

