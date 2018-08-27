Ok Thickums! Reginae Carter Shows A Lot Of Skin In Booty Shorts And A $2K Fendi Bag

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter is a daddy’s girl, and it cannot be more obvious than this recent photo she posted on the ‘gram posing with her rapper dad, Lil Wayne.
Attending her father’s fourth annual Weezyana Fest on Saturday, the 19-year-old reality star practically twinned with her father backstage while wearing a chic Fendi ‘fit.
Dressed in the Fendi monogram, Toya Wright’s daughter showed a little skin with a black bra, an unbuttoned oversize Fendi top, booty shorts, thigh-high boots, and a matching Fendi fanny pack ($1,190).
Sheesh, come thru Nae Nae!
Want to cop the fanny pack? We've found it!
Talk about paying some major coins to carry your bags.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
