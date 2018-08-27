Ok Thickums! Reginae Carter Shows A Lot Of Skin In Booty Shorts And A $2K Fendi Bag

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend Reginae Carters Birthday Party at Suite Lounge on December 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ok Thickums! Reginae Carter Shows A Lot Of Skin In Booty Shorts And A $2K Fendi Bag

Looks like Wayne approves.

Published 2 days ago

Reginae Carter is a daddy’s girl, and it cannot be more obvious than this recent photo she posted on the ‘gram posing with her rapper dad, Lil Wayne

❤️

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Attending her father’s fourth annual Weezyana Fest on Saturday, the 19-year-old reality star practically twinned with her father backstage while wearing a chic Fendi ‘fit.

👑

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Dressed in the Fendi monogram, Toya Wright’s daughter showed a little skin with a black bra, an unbuttoned oversize Fendi top, booty shorts, thigh-high boots, and a matching Fendi fanny pack ($1,190).

Sheesh, come thru Nae Nae!

Want to cop the fanny pack? We've found it!

(Photo: neimanmarcus.com)

Talk about paying some major coins to carry your bags.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style