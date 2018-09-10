RIP!: Lil Mama, Saweetie & Brandy's Fashion Stylist Michael Mann Passes Away

He created "magic" with his clients.

Published 1 week ago

In sad news, celebrity fashion stylist Michael Mann has passed away.

He is known for Lil Mama’s iconic style transformation along with some of rapper Saweetie’s flyest looks and most recently had singer Ledisi looking like a goddess for her performance at Black Girls Rock.

 

BET caught up with Michael about a year ago to talk about Lil Mama’s new style. He said, “The beauty of this client and stylist relationship was that the love was mutual. Niatia, beyond being a good client, she is an amazing person, and it really helps with the relationship, genuine love between you and your client can be a hard thing to find.”

 

Michael was indeed loved. Celebrities such as Brandy and Ledisi took to Instagram to express how heartborken they are by the passing of their dear friend. 

 

At the moment, there is no confirmed cause of Michael Mann’s death. 

RIP to a creative legend, you will be missed. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

