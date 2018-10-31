Sexy Savior!: Kim Kardashian Receives An 'Impact Award' Wearing This Skin-Tight Versace Gown

Over Monday (Oct. 29), Kim Kardashian received the 'Impact Award' at the Gift Of Life Marrow Registry's Inaugural One Huge Night Gala in recognition for using her massive social media footprint to inspire 10,000 donors to join Gift For Life, which saves the lives of those who need to find donors.

Last night I was honored to trecieve the Gift Of Life Impact Award and am so grateful to play a part in matching recipients and saving lives! I urge everyone to go to https://t.co/6RQJh5M48M and swab. I did it for my cousin CiCi it’s so easy!

@giftoflifemarrowregistry#Swab2Save pic.twitter.com/v8NkEZktQ8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

The mom-of-three arrived at the at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills styled in a custom-made pearl-colored Versace silk gown that accentuated all her curves.

Absolutely stunning! We are happy to see the KUWTK reality star using her influence on social media to help those in need! Kudos.

