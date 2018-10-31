Sexy Savior!: Kim Kardashian Receives An 'Impact Award' Wearing This Skin-Tight Versace Gown

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kim Kardashian seen on the streets of Manhattan on October 09, 2018 in New York, NY. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)

Sexy Savior!: Kim Kardashian Receives An 'Impact Award' Wearing This Skin-Tight Versace Gown

She's being honored for her good work!

Published 1 week ago

Over Monday (Oct. 29), Kim Kardashian received the 'Impact Award' at the Gift Of Life Marrow Registry's Inaugural One Huge Night Gala in recognition for using her massive social media footprint to inspire 10,000 donors to join Gift For Life, which saves the lives of those who need to find donors.

The mom-of-three arrived at the at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills styled in a custom-made pearl-colored Versace silk gown that accentuated all her curves.

Absolutely stunning!

We are happy to see the KUWTK reality star using her influence on social media to help those in need! Kudos. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC