Woke AF!: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Single Handedly Won The Gold Medals For Halloween Dressed As These Iconic Sports Stars

Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Leave it to our faves, Beyoncé and Jay-Z to take home the gold medals for Halloween 2018!
Last night (Oct. 31), music’s power couple took to the ‘gram to share their costumes, and in our opinion, they single-handedly won. Oh yeah, it’s not up for debate!
Sending her 119 million Instagram followers going ApeSh*t the Carters chose to pay tribute to the Black sports world dressing up as Olympic Stars, 1988 Seoul gold medalist Florence “Flo-Jo” Joyner and 1968 Mexico City gold medalist Tommy Smith.
Talk about Black Excellence.
As the fastest woman in the world, Beyoncé wore a brightly colored 80’s patterned one-legged Adidas bodysuit, which she styled with long black hair, red lipstick, and even the racer’s signature long nails!
Reppin' for his people, Jay-Z dressed in a USA black tracksuit along with black leather gloves as he rocked a fist in the air, in efforts to recreate Smith's iconic raised fist during the 1968 medal ceremony.
See for yourself how Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, and Mrs. Tina partied up with not a care in the world!
Per usual, Jay and Bey have us Crazy In Love with their Black AF costumes! Dope.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas)
