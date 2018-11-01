Woke AF!: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Single Handedly Won The Gold Medals For Halloween Dressed As These Iconic Sports Stars

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce pose backstage at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas)

Game changers.

Published 6 days ago

Leave it to our faves, Beyoncé and Jay-Z to take home the gold medals for Halloween 2018!

Last night (Oct. 31), music’s power couple took to the ‘gram to share their costumes, and in our opinion, they single-handedly won. Oh yeah, it’s not up for debate!

Sending her 119 million Instagram followers going ApeSh*t the Carters chose to pay tribute to the Black sports world dressing up as Olympic Stars, 1988 Seoul gold medalist Florence “Flo-Jo” Joyner and 1968 Mexico City gold medalist Tommy Smith.

Talk about Black Excellence. 

As the fastest woman in the world, Beyoncé wore a brightly colored 80’s patterned one-legged Adidas bodysuit, which she styled with long black hair, red lipstick, and even the racer’s signature long nails!

Reppin' for his people, Jay-Z dressed in a USA black tracksuit along with black leather gloves as he rocked a fist in the air, in efforts to recreate Smith's iconic raised fist during the 1968 medal ceremony.

See for yourself how Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, and Mrs. Tina partied up with not a care in the world!

I love them girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Per usual, Jay and Bey have us Crazy In Love with their Black AF costumes! Dope.

Written by Tweety Elitou

