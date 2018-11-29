Whew Chile! Reginae Carter Turns 20 And Her Birthday Fashion Is Leaving NOTHING To The Imagination

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Reginae Carter attends the "Dime Trap" Album Release Event at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Whew Chile! Reginae Carter Turns 20 And Her Birthday Fashion Is Leaving NOTHING To The Imagination

She's one sexy Sagittarius!

Published 1 week ago

After an extensive and extremely fashionable birthday countdown on the 'gram, Reginae Carter is celebrating her 20th birthday today and giving us all types of sexy vibes.

Although she's currently traveling to Cabo, Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's baby girl decided to share sexy photos on her Instagram to highlight her big milestone.

Looking like a Playboy Bunny, she posed with more than a dozen black balloons, the reality star is seriously making this #NaeDay one to remember wearing an all black ensemble featuring a satin and lace bodysuit, matching belt, and sheer Gucci Interlocking G tights ($100).

And can we talk about that tulle train? Slay, girl, slay!

We already know this year it going to be lit! We honestly wonder what other big plans she has in store for her #NaeDay, knowing the 20-year-old her trip to Cabo will be one to remember! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style