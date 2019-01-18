Rihanna Is Reportedly Launching A Luxury Clothing Line With LVMH

Rihanna is been hard at work and has no plans of slowing down.

The Barbadian superstar-turned-mogul has had major success with Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Puma and is now rumored to be in talks with LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy to launch a luxury fashion brand under her name, as reported by WWD.

Rih was seen out in NYC wearing a pair of sunglasses with “Fenty” engraved on the side, which sent fans into a frenzy wondering about a new clothing line in the works.

See image below.