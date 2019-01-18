Rihanna Is Reportedly Launching A Luxury Clothing Line With LVMH

#Couplecam: Lori Harvey Makes Her Relationship With Trey Songz Official On The 'Gram
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna is been hard at work and has no plans of slowing down.
The Barbadian superstar-turned-mogul has had major success with Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Puma and is now rumored to be in talks with LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy to launch a luxury fashion brand under her name, as reported by WWD.
Rih was seen out in NYC wearing a pair of sunglasses with “Fenty” engraved on the side, which sent fans into a frenzy wondering about a new clothing line in the works.
See image below.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has not launched a fashion brand from scratch since 1987 with Christian Lacroix. Reportedly, LVMH has already handpicked designers from Celine and Louis Vuitton to work with the superstar.
Will RiRi be the next iconic artistic director? I mean, she has had an impeccable style, so it’ll only make sense.
But if it’s true, the Rih Navy will have to wait even longer for new music.
All I know is RiRi is raking in all the coins in 2019.
(Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS