Rihanna Is Reportedly Launching A Luxury Clothing Line With LVMH

The superstar is raking in all the coins in 2019.

Published 1 week ago

Rihanna is been hard at work and has no plans of slowing down.  

The Barbadian superstar-turned-mogul has had major success with Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Puma and is now rumored to be in talks with LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy to launch a luxury fashion brand under her name, as reported by WWD.

Rih was seen out in NYC wearing a pair of sunglasses with “Fenty” engraved on the side, which sent fans into a frenzy wondering about a new clothing line in the works.

See image below.

Rihanna partied in NYC on Jan 14 wearing: ▪️ mystery sunglasses with the "FENTY" logo ▪ @vetements_official Spring 2015 blazer (sold out) ▪ @maisonmargiela mesh bodysuit ($480) ▪ @citizensofhumanity "Avedon" skinny jeans ($198) ▪ @savagexfenty mesh and lace bra ($54) ▪ @dior "DiorAddict Lockbox" bag (from €3,400) ▪ @balenciaga "Knife" ankle boots ($1,290) ▪ @jacquieaiche x @mrbrainwash "Life is Beautiful" necklace (price upon request) ▪ @jacquieaiche custom emerald necklace (similar pictured) ▪️ @jacquieaiche emerald crescent necklace ($7,750) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛍 Shop available pieces on the blog [link in bio] 📸 via @papculture - #rihanna #vetements #maisonmargiela #margiela #citizensofhumanity #savagexfenty #savagex #dior #balenciaga #jacquieaiche #mrbrainwash #jaxbrainwash

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has not launched a fashion brand from scratch since 1987 with Christian Lacroix. Reportedly, LVMH has already handpicked designers from Celine and Louis Vuitton to work with the superstar.

Will RiRi be the next iconic artistic director? I mean, she has had an impeccable style, so it’ll only make sense.

But if it’s true, the Rih Navy will have to wait even longer for new music.

All I know is RiRi is raking in all the coins in 2019. 

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

