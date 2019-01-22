Tammy Rivera Renews Her Vows To Waka Flocka In A Stunning $10K Custom Designer Gown

#Couplecam: Lori Harvey Makes Her Relationship With Trey Songz Official On The 'Gram
Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka said, “I do,” again on Saturday in a beautiful beach-view wedding in Mexico in front of family and friends.
The colors of the wedding were a combination of white, silver and burgundy, and Tammy turned heads in not only one, but two very lavish designer gowns.
Take a look at Mrs. Malfurs' first gown below.
Tammy flaunted her curves in a gorgeous, custom sheer and white embroidered long sleeve Zuhair Murad wedding gown with a matching cape. She accessorized with an icy head-piece and blinged-out chandelier earrings.
The reality star left little to the imagination and switched into a sheer, silver-beaded Charbel Zoe Couture gown. Some people thought the dress was a little risqué for a wedding, but we think she looks stunning in the revealing gown.
Take a look at a similar Zuhair Murad bridal gown below.
