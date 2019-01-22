Tammy Rivera Renews Her Vows To Waka Flocka In A Stunning $10K Custom Designer Gown

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera arrive to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

After 10 years, the couple made it official, official in front of family and friends.

Published 4 days ago

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka said, “I do,” again on Saturday in a beautiful beach-view wedding in Mexico in front of family and friends.

The colors of the wedding were a combination of white, silver and burgundy, and Tammy turned heads in not only one, but two very lavish designer gowns. 

Take a look at Mrs. Malfurs' first gown below.

Tammy flaunted her curves in a gorgeous, custom sheer and white embroidered long sleeve Zuhair Murad wedding gown with a matching cape. She accessorized with an icy head-piece and blinged-out chandelier earrings.

Love of my life..... ❤️

The reality star left little to the imagination and switched into a sheer, silver-beaded Charbel Zoe Couture gown. Some people thought the dress was a little risqué for a wedding, but we think she looks stunning in the revealing gown.

Take a look at a similar Zuhair Murad bridal gown below. 

CYNDI WITH CAPE $9,915
(Photo: Zuhair Murad)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)

