Tammy Rivera Renews Her Vows To Waka Flocka In A Stunning $10K Custom Designer Gown

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka said, “I do,” again on Saturday in a beautiful beach-view wedding in Mexico in front of family and friends.

The colors of the wedding were a combination of white, silver and burgundy, and Tammy turned heads in not only one, but two very lavish designer gowns.

Take a look at Mrs. Malfurs' first gown below.