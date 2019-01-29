Future Casually Spends $39,000 On Sneakers For Himself And His 9-Year-Old Daughter

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Future just broke a record, and it simply involves a store filled with designer sneakers and a limitless budget.
Recently, the 35-year-old rapper went "sneaker shopping" with Complex at Barney’s New York, and at the end of the excursion, Future spent a whopping $38,971.85 on sneakers and clothing.
Talk about blow a bag!
While it may seem like a lot to you, according to the Atlanta-Native, this is just what he does.
“When I get started I don’t stop,” he said before heading to the girls' sneaker section to cop a few pairs for his daughter. “I’m sorry man, y’all watching me do this. I do this sh*t every time. I be buying my little girl 10-20 pair of Chanels and she ain’t nothing but 9 years old. She got more bags than grown ladies.”
“I’m like embarrassed to shop in front of y’all,” he said while picking out designer clothing for himself. “Y’all might be thinking I’m trolling. I do this sh*t for real. I shop every day. Like, I probably spend $200K-$300K on clothes a month. Like, it's crazy. I need to stop.”
Going from his mom buying him just a pair of sneakers at the beginning of the school year to having a closet filled with designer gear that he often just gives away, we’d say his come up was real!
“You can come to my closet and pick out whatever you want. If you could fit it, you could get it,” he said about giving away his items to friends and family.
Causally copping Gucci, Givenchy, Prada, Chanel, in one spending trip? We think it’s safe to say shopping in Mr. Hendrix’s closet is #goals!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images)
