Rihanna Casually Braves The Bitter NYC Cold Wearing Silky Satin Lingerie

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Rihanna goes to dinner at Kappo Masa on January 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Rihanna Casually Braves The Bitter NYC Cold Wearing Silky Satin Lingerie

Rihanna was spotted bra-less in NYC wearing an over-sized nude blazer.

Published 3 days ago

Rihanna knows no rules when it comes to fashion, and we've got the receipts. 

Photographed heading out on Tuesday night (Jan. 29), the 30-year-old had fans shook after being spotted in New York City rocking this '80s-inspired look.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Rihanna goes to dinner at Kappo Masa on January 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)
(Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images)

What’s the big deal? Well, in NYC, not only was the temperature below freezing, but it was also drizzling, but clearly, the “Anti” singer was unfazed as she styled in her oversize nude blazer, satin ivory slip-dress and white strappy heels.  

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Rihanna goes to dinner at Kappo Masa on January 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)
(Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Skin glowing for days, Rihanna finished off her neutral look with a white purse, silver watch, fiery red lipstick and fierce, winged eyes. 

We guess there's no need to bundle up when you’re this hot. Talk about fi-yah! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC