Offset Spends Thousands Of Dollars On Gucci And Versace Clothes For His Daughter Kulture

Apparently, women aren’t the only ones that “be shopping”, daddies do too!

Yesterday (Jan. 31st), proud mommy, Cardi B took to her Instastory to post a flick of her daughter’s recent wardrobe haul thanks to her daddy, Offset, who showed no limit on his budget at Versace and Gucci stores buying his baby girl a Versace Barocco Print Hoodie ($400). Offset proved that he had great taste at picking out fine threads when it came to his baby girl.

“Ohhh... my daddy keeps me so fly, Mommy,” Cardi B narrated as she showed off Kulture’s luxury clothing including a Gucci flower lace bomber ($820) and a Gucci poplin dress ($295)

His taste was obviously impressive because Cardi said, “Oh, I gotta buy me a matching jacket.”

See the Gucci nylon jacket ($575) and Gucci watercolor flowers dress ($595) Offset got his lil darling.