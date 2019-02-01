Offset Spends Thousands Of Dollars On Gucci And Versace Clothes For His Daughter Kulture

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Apparently, women aren’t the only ones that “be shopping”, daddies do too!
Yesterday (Jan. 31st), proud mommy, Cardi B took to her Instastory to post a flick of her daughter’s recent wardrobe haul thanks to her daddy, Offset, who showed no limit on his budget at Versace and Gucci stores buying his baby girl a Versace Barocco Print Hoodie ($400). Offset proved that he had great taste at picking out fine threads when it came to his baby girl.
“Ohhh... my daddy keeps me so fly, Mommy,” Cardi B narrated as she showed off Kulture’s luxury clothing including a Gucci flower lace bomber ($820) and a Gucci poplin dress ($295)
His taste was obviously impressive because Cardi said, “Oh, I gotta buy me a matching jacket.”
See the Gucci nylon jacket ($575) and Gucci watercolor flowers dress ($595) Offset got his lil darling.
Looks like Kulture will be a fashionista to follow. Now all she needs is a few matching shoes and bags!
(Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
