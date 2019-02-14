Got It Like That: Drake Buys A $400K Diamond iPhone Case Because He Can

Drake is usually low key when it comes to celebrating his wins. He barely shows up to award shows, doesn’t show off his son, and definitely doesn’t flaunt his wealth on the internet the way some of his other counterparts in the music industry do.

Well, the “6 God” is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his iconic So Far Gone tape and just won a Grammy Award for his “God’s Plan”song, so he decided to treat himself to a custom diamond phone case made by the bespoke diamond jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, which cost approximately $400,000.

See the lavish iPhone case below.