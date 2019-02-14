Got It Like That: Drake Buys A $400K Diamond iPhone Case Because He Can

Drake

Eighty carats of white and blue diamonds.

Published Yesterday

Drake is usually low key when it comes to celebrating his wins. He barely shows up to award shows, doesn’t show off his son, and definitely doesn’t flaunt his wealth on the internet the way some of his other counterparts in the music industry do. 

Well, the “6 God” is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his iconic So Far Gone tape and just won a Grammy Award for his “God’s Plan”song, so he decided to treat himself to a custom diamond phone case made by the bespoke diamond jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, which cost approximately $400,000. 

See the lavish iPhone case below.

 

Jason of Beverly Hills posted a video on Instagram showing off the phone case with the caption reading, "Because we can't do basic! Diamond iPhone casde cover for our friend @champagnepapi."

The iPhone cover is made up of 18k white gold with over 80 carats in white and blue diamonds including a white gold owl to represent the OVO symbol at the center. According to Hypebeast, the jeweler, Jason Arasheben, gave them the details surrounding the extravagant case saying, "As soon as the new iPhone came out Drake reached out to me wanting to create something epic to add to his collection of jewels."

Well, that's one way to celebrate your wins. But what’s Drake going to do with the case once Apple comes out with the new iPhone?

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

