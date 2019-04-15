Pyer Moss Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Debuts "Seven Mothers" Short Film At NYC Pop-Up Shop

Recently, Pyer Moss hosted a pop-up shop in New York City for its local fan base. The shop featured the latest release from its ongoing partnership with Reebok and the second part of the Spring collection called "Collection 2." The brand also had daily screenings of their short film, Seven Mothers .

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond has been putting on for our culture since starting his Pyer Moss line. The Brooklyn-based designer has always been known to “put on for us, by us.” The 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner debuted his Spring 2019 show at the historic Weeksville Heritage center in Brooklyn and has collaborated with Black-owned fashion pioneers such as Fubu and Cross Colours .

Kerby teamed up with Director X to create an eight-minute film centered around his life after losing his mother, Vania Moss-Pierre, at the age of 7. The Seven Mothers short film takes place in Brownsville, Brooklyn. It features the women who have helped raise him with models Ebonee Davis and Riley Montana as his “academic” and “fashion” mothers.

The designer told Vogue that it was a little difficult to remain on-set during some of the filming, but he knew that the scenes were imperative to his story.

“There were several moments in the process of making this when I had to walk off set. Revisiting some of those episodes was tough; I was outside of my comfort zone, but I know how important it is to tell these stories about our community, stories that [are] for us, by us. They matter more than anything.”

Check out the film below: