Jennifer Lopez Earns 'Fashion Icon Award' From The CFDA, And Fans Are Saying 'About Time'

Many feel Jennifer Lopez has been iconic for years.

Published 12 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez has always been a fashion icon to anyone who has admired her red carpet fashions and trendy streetwear, but finally the 49-year-old is getting the official stamp of approval from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). 

(Photo: Gabriel Goldman)

Earlier this week, the CFDA announced that the “Jenny from the Block” singer will be the official recipient of the coveted "Fashion Icon Award" at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3. 

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said, adding, “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

How exciting for the superstar, who has never missed the mark on the red carpet, rocks legendary costumes on stage and has graced hundreds of national and international magazine covers!

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA. “Designers, including many of our CFDA members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

Humbly, Jennifer took to Instagram to share her excitement. 

“Truly excited to be named @CFDA’s Fashion Icon this year! What an honor,” she captioned the post.

Equally enthusiastic fans hopped on social media to express their approval.

J.Lo joins the ranks of Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Johnny Depp and Rihanna, who are also recipients of the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award.

We sure hope to see the Queen Bee, Lil Kim, as next year's recipient! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Sam Wasson/FilmMagic)

