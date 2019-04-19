Exclusive: Draya Michele Skips Coachella And Chooses The Nearby Invite-Only Revolve Festival In Her Perfect Jean Shorts.

We’re taking a shady break at the marathon weekend party known as Revolve Festival, which is adjacent to, but not to be confused with, the Coachella festival simultaneously taking place some 10 or so miles away. Almost as if to prove how cool she is, the un-sweaty Draya is wearing a chain bra. Yes, you read that right. Chain. The bra is artfully styled under a billowy yellow silk top all over high-rise Levis shorts. The shorts are cinched at Draya’s extremely small waist with a large western-style belt. Her hair is slightly crimped and parted down the center with crystal barrettes framing her face. She seems to be barely wearing makeup, which maybe is the reason she’s not sweating and I am.

As most conversations amongst women begin, we start by discussing what she’s wearing. “These are my shorts,” she emphasizes, patting the pockets to drive her point. “I have probably six pairs of denim shorts that I really love but this is my pair. I will wash these, dry these and wear them two to three days in a row because I just love them. They fit to my body because I fit them to my body. I tailored them to me.” She’s not kidding, either. Draya is a big advocate for tailoring. In fact, you might say that's any stylish person's number-one secret. Of course, the shorts are a perfect fit, even for her impossibly perfectly proportioned body. She’s got no gap in the back and there’s no adjusting or fidgeting to be done. Her point about the one pair is high-key relatable. Most of us have one thing that sits on the throne of our wardrobe no matter how many new things audition for their time in the spotlight.

I’m interested in Draya’s philosophy on festival wear since her somewhat evasive fashion journey is admirable. She spoke out earlier this year about the difficulties of being a Black woman trying to make it in the fashion industry. Yet, in spite of those obstacles, she has. She says, “I’m just learning to be very patient. As a woman of color, there are obstacles that I’ve had to face and overcome that are still kind of there. It’s just patience, relaxing and knowing what is meant for me will come to me. [I’m] just waiting patiently for my time and my spot.” With a successful swim line and more modeling gigs than I can keep track of, it would seem that that strategy is working. It, of course, does not hurt that Draya checks every single box of the physical ideal there is.

When I ask about her food and fitness philosophy, she doesn't pretend that the results you see aren't without hard work. Draya is currently reaping the benefits of her pescatarian diet. “I am 6 months pescatarian. I’ve tried to limit my chicken and red meat consumption a lot. I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out. My downfalls are sweets. I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert. Dieting is always going to be a struggle, so that’s why you have to balance it with working out. I don’t eat whatever I want, but if I do eat whatever I want, I at least got to work out to make it even.” She might have a lot to do after this weekend, which marks her first Coachella ever, and she’s doing it big, really big.

Revolve, an online retailer for designer and contemporary clothing, has earned a notorious reputation for creating some of the most fomo-inducing experiences. Most brands would kill for just a slice of their marketing superpowers. Their brand activations span globally from beaches in Ibiza to forests in Japan, but the pinnacle of the social calendar for Revolve its own festival at home in California. Taking place on the expansive Merv Griffin estate, the festival features carnival rides, several bars, food an expansive flower wall with 50,000 blooms (for photos, naturally), gifting suites and a mega-stage for all of the performers. This year the lineup included SZA, Tyga, Offset and Cardi B. It’s an invite-only party, so forget trying to buy a ticket. This makes getting invited somewhat of a status symbol. This year, it’s bigger than ever. In fact, it’s Draya’s only destination despite the fact that she could essentially walk to the Coachella grounds from where we sit.