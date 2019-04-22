Khloé Kardashian Gets Called Out AGAIN For Copying Rihanna’s Iconic CFDA Gown

It is often said that imitation is the best form of flattery, but when is flattery it too much? Maybe twice.

Khloé Kardashian was recently spotted partying it up at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party and Rihanna fans wasted no time taking notice to the resemblance between Khloé's dress and Rih's iconic 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble.