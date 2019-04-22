Khloé Kardashian Gets Called Out AGAIN For Copying Rihanna’s Iconic CFDA Gown

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It is often said that imitation is the best form of flattery, but when is flattery it too much? Maybe twice.
Khloé Kardashian was recently spotted partying it up at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party and Rihanna fans wasted no time taking notice to the resemblance between Khloé's dress and Rih's iconic 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble.
Keep scrolling to see the super sheer crystal-covered gown designed by Adam Selman that Rihanna wore five years ago.
In comparison, take a look at Khloé’s Swarovski crystals-covered dress designed by Yousef Al-Jasmi that took over three weeks to create.
It’s almost undeniable that Khloé's inspiration came from Rih!
ICYMI: This wasn't the first time the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star decided to take a page out of Rihanna's book of trendy fashions.
In fact, Khloé was called out in 2015 for recreating the same CFDA gown for Kris Jenner's 60th birthday party.
After being addressed by the public, the 34-year-old reality star put out a tweet expressing how Rihanna was her inspiration.
"She was my inspiration No one can do it like she did. I was inspired by her dopeness. Love Rih and loved my look," Khloé tweeted.
For those who may not be aware, the KarJenner family is frequently accused of copying famous Black Women’s iconic fashion moments.
Just recently, supermodel Naomi Campbell proved that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner often follows her lead in fashion choices.
Once again, proof our style inspires!
(Photos: John Lamparski/WireImage, Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS