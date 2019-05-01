Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 Met Gala And What To Expect From The 'Camp' Theme

On the first Monday in May, A-list celebrities gather together for the biggest party of the year. Your favorite rappers, fashion industry insiders and movie stars walk the red carpet for the MET Gala held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is a black-tie fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute that raised over $12 million for the museum last year. The high-profile event also celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

HBIC Anna Wintour has served as co-chair since 1995 and handpicks every single guest who gets to attend. So, the Migos, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Rihanna and everyone else we gag over, we have Anna to thank for their attendance.

The theme for this year’s MET Gala is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” not to be confused with going camping. It means humor, parody and an overall theatrical moment. So we can expect to see the absolute most on this year’s red carpet.

"Through more than 250 objects dating from the seventeenth century to the present, The Costume Institute's spring 2019 exhibition will explore the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic,” read a statement on the Met’s official website. “Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.”

Watch the short video below for a quick history lesson on “Camp.”