Billy Porter Royally Slays His 2019 Met Gala Entrance On A Throne In Full Gold Glory

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
World pause! Billy Porter just arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in GRAND fashion!
Perched on his throne, the 'Pose' actor came to teach the children at the Metropolitan Museum of Art how to make an entrance in style while wearing a gold headpiece by The Blonds.
Carried by six studs, the 49-year-old actor gave us Cleopatra vibes, with a golden embellished robe which he perfectly accessorized with gold jewelry, Guiseppe Zanotti shoes, and statement-making makeup.
In the words of RuPaul, you betta werk!
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS