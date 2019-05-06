Billy Porter Royally Slays His 2019 Met Gala Entrance On A Throne In Full Gold Glory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Billy Porter Royally Slays His 2019 Met Gala Entrance On A Throne In Full Gold Glory

The 'Pose' actor gave us Cleopatra vibes.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

World pause! Billy Porter just arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in GRAND fashion!

Perched on his throne, the 'Pose' actor came to teach the children at the Metropolitan Museum of Art how to make an entrance in style while wearing a gold headpiece by The Blonds. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Carried by six studs, the 49-year-old actor gave us Cleopatra vibes, with a golden embellished robe which he perfectly accessorized with gold jewelry, Guiseppe Zanotti shoes, and statement-making makeup. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

In the words of RuPaul, you betta werk! 

ICYMI: CATCH A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE 2019 MET GALA BELOW.

(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style