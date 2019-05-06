Kim Kardashian Says She Did Her Own Makeup And Cried After Her First Met Gala Carpet As Kanye West's Plus One In 2013

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
As celebrities gear up for the biggest night in fashion, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter feeling a little nostalgic about her first MET Gala back in 2013.
We’re not sure if you remember, but Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the MET Gala, alongside Kanye West, wearing dark floral Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy gown while pregnant with her eldest daughter, North West.
Although she looked great, Kim was feeling a bit insecure, posting a series of red carpet photos with her caption reading:
“Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”
What a difference six years make! She went from being Kanye’s plus one to appearing on multiple Vogue covers. And we honestly don’t remember a MET without Kim and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan.
We can’t wait to see what Kim and Kanye show up in tonight.
(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
