Kylie Jenner Says She "Can't Breathe" In Purple Versace Gown At The 2019 MET Gala But It's Worth It

Kylie Jenner stepped out in this waist-sinching dress for the 2019 MET Gala looking like a purple-haired fairy in this feathered look!

The mother-of-one says she couldn't breathe in her custom, Versace gown featuring a nude bodice covered by a sheer, crystalized, bodyshaping gown with a feathered,fringe train and feathered sleeves. Kylie, being the wig stan that she is, completed her look with a pin-straight, lilac wig.