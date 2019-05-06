Kylie Jenner Says She "Can't Breathe" In Purple Versace Gown At The 2019 MET Gala But It's Worth It

Kylie Jenner, MET Gala 2019

She's also got a purple wig to match.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Gina Conteh

Kylie Jenner stepped out in this waist-sinching dress for the 2019 MET Gala looking like a purple-haired fairy in this feathered look!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The mother-of-one says she couldn't breathe in her custom, Versace gown featuring a nude bodice covered by a sheer, crystalized, bodyshaping gown with a feathered,fringe train and feathered sleeves. Kylie, being the wig stan that she is, completed her look with a pin-straight, lilac wig. 

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

