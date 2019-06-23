Oh You Hot, Hot!: Rihanna Gets Tongues Wagging With Snatched AF Ponytail And An All-Leather Look At 2019 BET Awards

Rihanna shut down the 2019 BET Awards.

Our fave superstar and business mogul showed up and showed out on BET's biggest night. Riri doesnt normally doesn't attend award shows, but she blessed us with her presence in honor of Mary J. Blige, who took the Lifetime Achievement Award. She wore a black leather wrap blazer and pants from her FENTY line that left all of us drooling. Riri completed her look with designer sandals and snatched burgundy ponytail.

See below!