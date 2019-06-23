Oh You Hot, Hot!: Rihanna Gets Tongues Wagging With Snatched AF Ponytail And An All-Leather Look At 2019 BET Awards

Rihanna, 2019 BET Awards

Riri continues to prove why she's a fashion icon!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna shut down the 2019 BET Awards.

Our fave superstar and business mogul showed up and showed out on BET's biggest night. Riri doesnt normally doesn't attend award shows, but she blessed us with her presence in honor of Mary J. Blige, who took the Lifetime Achievement Award. She wore a black leather wrap blazer and pants from her FENTY line that left all of us drooling. Riri completed her look with designer sandals and snatched burgundy ponytail. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Rihanna (center) seen in the audience at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Wale (L) and Rihanna attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

Rih continues to show us why she's a fashion icon!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

