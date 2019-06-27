Booked! Jordyn Woods Designs Her Own Boohoo Collection To Have Us Snatched For The Summer

Written by Tira Urquhart

Jordyn Woods has proven that she is an unstoppable force! The 22-year-old model and entrepreneur may have had a little hiccup with the Kar-Jenner clan, but with the right people by her side, she is breaking business deal after deal. With the success of Jordyn’s first Boohoo collaboration back in 2016, the online retailer tapped the mega influencer to co-design another one.

BET caught up with Jordyn at the New York launch of her collection. We were all met with a beautiful, bright smile and flawless skin. She was wearing a hot pink, two-piece skirt set from the collection, which she says is her favorite piece from the line. When Jordyn was asked what inspired her latest 60-piece assortment collection, she said, “The inspiration for this collection was really about creating something more fun and bright especially for summer.” Once you see the line, you’d know that she was telling the absolute truth. The collection features colorful suits, bright coordinating sets and enough bodycons to make you feel snatched this summer!

As a digital influencer, Jordyn knows first-hand the struggles girls go through when it comes to insecurities. She's been attacked by trolls on social media and believes that if you be yourself, you will come out on top. "With Instagram and everything else, it’s easy to compare yourself to others, but what I’ve learned is that the best part about you is that NO ONE is YOU. That is powerful." Jordyn made sure to design a collection that was inclusive with sizes ranging from U.S. sizes 2 to 24. Jordyn said, “With my new collection, I wanted to offer size-inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.”

There is also video content in the campaign which features "a narrative of Woods.” In the campaign video, Jordyn narrates, "What inspires me is just anyone who is waking up each day and willing to be better. I most look up to any strong person out there willing to make a change." "Be you and that is your power," Woods says as she puts on a crown while wearing a hot pink, two-piece dress. "I know I can do anything. I am Jordyn Woods."

Jordyn has proven that she's a smart businesswoman who is going to be booked and busy. The Boohoo X Jordyn Woods collection is available now on Boohoo.com.

