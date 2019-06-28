It's A Hot Girl Summer!: Ashanti Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing For A Sultry Swimsuit Collection

Written by Tira Urquhart

Ashanti is a Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress known for her timeless music and amazing fashion sense. And now she's dropping a new swimsuit collection with the online retailer, PrettyLittleThing. Since, it is in fact a 'Hot Girl Summer,' it's only fitting that Ashanti gets us ready to show up and show out with her bomb swimwear. BET caught up with the songstress to learn all about her latest collaboration, which will be full of metallics, snake print, bright colors, and tropical prints. Ashanti is known for taking risks as an artist but also with her personal style! She has been featured on best-dressed lists over the years for her red carpet fashion and even when she's seen off-duty on vacation. It's only right that she graces us with a collection to have us looking good just like her! When it came to this 74-piece, interchangeable swimsuit collection, she kept all of us in mind. The collection ranges from sizes 6 to 26, which is perfect for all the girls looking to flaunt their curves this summer! Our girl Ashanti definitely agrees and says, “This collection is for everyone! The confident girl, the sassy girl, the classy girl, the sexy girl, the turn up girl....the girl that doesn’t follow the crowd but stands out in the crowd.”

(Photo courtesy of PrettyLittleThing)















The collection encompasses the tropics with exotic prints and bright, colorful patterns. Ashanti was inspired by her experience as a world traveller and says her line was influenced by her tropical adventures! “I travel around the world to so many tropical places. I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women." Something that stood out in the collection to me was the chaps! We have seen this western trend on red carpets and now it’s slowly become a staple in girls' summer wardrobes. You can wear a bikini paired with Ashanti's jungle print, beach chaps for the ultimate statement at any pool party. Ashanti is excited about this style saying, “There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size. We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable. We’ve also added chaps to a few of the pieces which brings the look to a whole different level, so you can stay photoshoot ready.” Ashanti’s younger sister, Shia, is the creative director and designer behind the collection. We love how these boss sisters worked together to create a bold and statement-making line! The versatility in the pieces were important to Shia as she explains that, “Coming from a background in design and fashion, I know the importance of duality. Swimsuit looks with interchangeable outerwear was very important to me. I thought about all the unique personalities of women - I thought of girl trips! Women like to vacation together so I wanted to provide different prints in different patterns so there is a variety. I also felt it was important to have swimsuits paired with looks you can wear out on the street, interchangeable pieces was the goal.”

(Photo courtesy of PrettyLittleThing)















A swimsuit collection was the perfect project for Ashanti because her body is actually goals. If you’re wondering how to get snatched and get her fit figure, she let us in on a little secret: she's a pescatarian and has a personal trainer on both the east and west coast! “I’m pescatarian. I drink lots of green juices and I have a trainer in L.A. and N.Y. Lots of sweating and cardio always works for me. Definitely try crunches and squats.” Since it’s the start of summer, we had to know what was on Ashanti's summer playlist and she proudly says it's her own E.P., which will be coming very soon. So, if you’re wondering, like us, when we’ll get new music from the hitmaker, you don’t have to wait much longer! Ashanti's dope collection will be available on PrettyLittleThing starting July 1 so make sure to cop yours! This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.