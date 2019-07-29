Lil Nas X Takes His Stardom To A New Level In A Blinding Holographic Ensemble While Performing At Buzzfeed’s 'Internet Live'

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

Lil Nas X Takes His Stardom To A New Level In A Blinding Holographic Ensemble While Performing At Buzzfeed’s 'Internet Live'

The "Old Town Road" rapper's fringed look is an entire mood.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lil Nas X has been known to flex his taste for cowboy fashion with fringed jackets and matching pants, but last week the “Old Town Road” rapper took his style to a whole new level!

Last Thursday (July 25), the 20-year-old rap star took his fans to a different galaxy when he hit the stage at Buzzfeed’s “Internet Live” event wearing a blinding holographic suit by NYC brand Krone

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)
(Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

Flaunting some serious fringe, the custom-made ensemble, which boasts a $560 price tag, was clearly Western-styled with a fun and futuristic twist.  

Take an up close look at the jacket below:

Feeling like his appearance was enough to capture our attention, Lil Nas X opted to go shirtless as he completed his look with electric yellow cowboy boots.  

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)
(Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

Boss! No doubt, Lil Nas X represents what we can expect in the future for country trap music and Western performance fashion. 

In case you wanted to know, “Internet Live” will premiere on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and the BuzzFeed Network on Sunday, August 4.

(Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style