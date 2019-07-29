Lil Nas X Takes His Stardom To A New Level In A Blinding Holographic Ensemble While Performing At Buzzfeed’s 'Internet Live'

Lil Nas X has been known to flex his taste for cowboy fashion with fringed jackets and matching pants, but last week the “Old Town Road” rapper took his style to a whole new level!

Last Thursday (July 25), the 20-year-old rap star took his fans to a different galaxy when he hit the stage at Buzzfeed’s “Internet Live” event wearing a blinding holographic suit by NYC brand Krone.