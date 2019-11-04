‘Tis The Season!: Megan Thee Stallion Lands Her First Fashion Campaign With Coach

Written by Tira Urquhart

Megan Thee Stallion seems to be having a “Hot Girl” year as she appears in her first-ever fashion campaign with Coach, just in time for the holiday season! Posing on a horse from a carousel, Meg styled in a black, patent leather trench coat with gold buttons as she modeled for the brand's “Wonder For All” campaign. Stunning!

Topping off her floor-length french braid, the "Make A Bag" rapper completed the look with black, suede over-the-knee boots and the Tabby Bag ($395) from the brand's new holiday collection. Talk about securing the bag! You know what they say, 'Tis the season for collecting coins— or something like that... Take a look at the behind-the-scenes footage of Meg in hair and make-up, along with the funniest video outtakes from the campaign:

Capturing the magical mood of the season, the 2019 holiday collection features a fun and diverse cast of personalities including Meg, Yara Shahidi, Spike, and Tonya Lee and more friends of Coach, in efforts to champion the belief of coming together for the holidays. The campaign also introduces the fashion house’s new "Horse and Carriage" collection, which reimagines Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage motif as a cool, colorful pattern on bags and ready-to-wear clothing. Fun Fact: First introduced in the 1950s, the Horse and Carriage is a symbol of Coach’s legacy of leathercraft and New York heritage. It was the house’s first-ever code.

Photographed by Juergen Teller, who debuted his first campaign for Coach this Fall, the images showcase the individuality of the cast members, including Meg.

Take a look at Coach's holiday jingle campaign video, below!