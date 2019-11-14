Benevolent Queen!: Duchess Meghan Markle's Charity Collection Has Clothed 200 Women In 3 Months

Some may think her personal problems would keep her down, but Duchess Meghan Markle continues to commit her time to charitable works and giving back to the community. And now she's celebrating one of her more fashionable projects!



In September, Meghan Markle launched her capsule collection with the charity Smart Works, which donates professional clothing and training for women in need with each purchase from her line, the Smart Set. With items ranging from $30 to $150, Meghan partnered with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo to provide women with fashionable, professional-wear clothing.

After just three months, the Duchess of Sussex is celebrating 200 Smart Works clients receiving job-appropriate clothing and even featured photos of the women from the charity in the clothing.