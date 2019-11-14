Benevolent Queen!: Duchess Meghan Markle's Charity Collection Has Clothed 200 Women In 3 Months

Duchess Meghan Markle's Charity Collection Has Clothed 200 Women In 3 Months

The Duchess' charity professional-wear line launched in September of this year.

Some may think her personal problems would keep her down, but Duchess Meghan Markle continues to commit her time to charitable works and giving back to the community. And now she's celebrating one of her more fashionable projects!

In September, Meghan Markle launched her capsule collection with the charity Smart Works, which donates professional clothing and training for women in need with each purchase from her line, the Smart Set. With items ranging from $30 to $150, Meghan partnered with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo to provide women with fashionable, professional-wear clothing.

After just three months, the Duchess of Sussex is celebrating 200 Smart Works clients receiving job-appropriate clothing and even featured photos of the women from the charity in the clothing.

Congratulations to @smartworkscharity who just yesterday, dressed their 200th client with items from #TheSmartSet! In September, this two week campaign launched and because of YOU and your commitment to giving back to the community, over 10,000+ items were purchased. Using the 1:1 model, your contribution made a direct impact for Smart Works and the women mobilising back into the workforce. For every item you purchased, one was donated! You made this happen, and we are so thrilled to see you step up and be part of another woman’s success story. Your active generosity will give the women of Smart Works the tools and confidence boost they so deserve, accompanied by the valuable interview prep, guidance and mentorship Smart Works provides. Thank you for your support, and well done for being a part of this success story! The SmartSet capsule collection of workwear essentials was convened by HRH The Duchess of Sussex with leading UK clothing brands John Lewis, Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, and Jigsaw. Thanks to all who played a part in this special project! Above, a photo from The Duchess and Smart Works clients as they shot the campaign, and a photo of Smart Works women who have now been styled in the pieces as they prep for their job interviews! Photo credit: Jenny Zarins

While Meghan takes no credit by solely congratulating the Smart Works charity, we all know her super princess status had something to do with it. In her caption, she also remembers to thank those who made purchases and says, "You made this happen, and we are so thrilled to see you step up and be part of another woman’s success story. Your active generosity will give the women of Smart Works the tools and confidence boost they so deserve, accompanied by the valuable interview prep, guidance and mentorship Smart Works provides."

The mom-of-one is always giving back and making sure she makes a positive impact with her Duchess title. We love to see it!

(Photo: Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

