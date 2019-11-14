Benevolent Queen!: Duchess Meghan Markle's Charity Collection Has Clothed 200 Women In 3 Months

Young Hollywood!: Actress Storm Reid Goes With Yara Shahidi's Younger Brother To Her Last High School Homecoming
Some may think her personal problems would keep her down, but Duchess Meghan Markle continues to commit her time to charitable works and giving back to the community. And now she's celebrating one of her more fashionable projects!
RELATED: Our Princess! Duchess Meghan Markle Launches Charity Clothing Line
In September, Meghan Markle launched her capsule collection with the charity Smart Works, which donates professional clothing and training for women in need with each purchase from her line, the Smart Set. With items ranging from $30 to $150, Meghan partnered with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo to provide women with fashionable, professional-wear clothing.
After just three months, the Duchess of Sussex is celebrating 200 Smart Works clients receiving job-appropriate clothing and even featured photos of the women from the charity in the clothing.
While Meghan takes no credit by solely congratulating the Smart Works charity, we all know her super princess status had something to do with it. In her caption, she also remembers to thank those who made purchases and says, "You made this happen, and we are so thrilled to see you step up and be part of another woman’s success story. Your active generosity will give the women of Smart Works the tools and confidence boost they so deserve, accompanied by the valuable interview prep, guidance and mentorship Smart Works provides."
The mom-of-one is always giving back and making sure she makes a positive impact with her Duchess title. We love to see it!
(Photo: Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
