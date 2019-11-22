Motivation Is Right!: Normani Gets Hired To Model For Savage x Fenty And Her Body Is Crazy

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tis’ the season to see former Fifth Harmony group member Normani flaunt her fabulous curves in lacy lingerie! Just in time for the holidays, the Motivation singer secured a deal as the first official brand ambassador for Rihanna’s epic lingerie label, Savage X Fenty, and we honestly cannot stop rejoicing. “I am beyond honored to join the Savage X family as their new global brand ambassador,” Normani announced.

(Photo: Savage X Fenty)















She continued, “‪Rihanna is always at the cutting edge and continues to push the boundaries in everything she does. The way she embraces her sexuality and exudes grace is such an inspiration to me and so many other women around the world.” As the global ambassador for the inclusive lingerie brand, Normani’s photos will fill our timelines starting this holiday season.

Proud of her choice in ambassador, Rihanna explained the reasoning behind choosing the Atlanta-born beauty, who recently electrified the audience with her dance performance at the Savage X Fenty Show. RELATED | Rihanna Locked Up Everyone’s Phone And Shocked The World By Taking The Stage At Her Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Show “Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador,” Rihanna said. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.” Excited to be a part of the legacy Rih launched in 2018 — to celebrate fearless individuality and broaden the definition of what is beautiful — Normani expressed her appreciation for the opportunity. “Rihanna and Savage X celebrate and empower women of all shapes, sizes, and colors everywhere - it’s a beautiful thing and is truly revolutionary. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what’s to come with my new Savage X family,” she said.

(Photo: Savage X Fenty)















Get excited, because this is a gift that keeps giving! Fans of the 23-year-old pop star can also expect to see her campaign imagery released worldwide in Spring 2020. In case you were wondering, in the campaign photos Normani is wearing Savage x Fenty’s Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra ($64), Ultra Sexy Crotchless Bikini ($25) and coordinating Divorce Court thigh-high stockings ($24). Talk about slay-bells! With prices ranging from $12.50 to $105, the Savage X Fenty collection can be purchased at SavageX.com. Sizes are available from 32A–42H and XS–3X.