Beyoncé Sent Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Line To Her Mom, And Miss Tina Was So Excited She Immediately Organized An Impromptu Photo Shoot

SHEESH! It’s no secret Beyoncé and Solange inherited a whole lot of beauty from their beautiful mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. While we’ve long been fans of Mama Tina’s Instagram account, we definitely couldn’t deny her the double-tap for this photo she posted of herself wearing Bey's latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection.
The proud mother first posted a video unboxing the large orange garment box in her driveway and decided to have what she calls a "bootleg photoshoot." However, her photos are far from bootleg! Miss Tina is serving face and hitting angles like she's modeling in a magazine.
Miss Tina posted a photo posing in the orange pleated dress with the caption reading, "I love this couture beautiful Orange IVY PARK Adidas dress thanks @beyonce." She was also captured in the burgundy leggings and matching jacket.
We see where her superstar daughters get it from!
Miss Tina even gave us a behind-the-scenes look of her mini campaign shoot. Her dear friend Doug, (who, she adds, is a "real director") shot the 65-year-old entrepreneur in her home, and on her porch with views of the hills.
See below!
