Beyoncé Sent Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Line To Her Mom, And Miss Tina Was So Excited She Immediately Organized An Impromptu Photo Shoot

SHEESH! It’s no secret Beyoncé and Solange inherited a whole lot of beauty from their beautiful mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. While we’ve long been fans of Mama Tina’s Instagram account, we definitely couldn’t deny her the double-tap for this photo she posted of herself wearing Bey's latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

The proud mother first posted a video unboxing the large orange garment box in her driveway and decided to have what she calls a "bootleg photoshoot." However, her photos are far from bootleg! Miss Tina is serving face and hitting angles like she's modeling in a magazine.

Miss Tina posted a photo posing in the orange pleated dress with the caption reading, "I love this couture beautiful Orange IVY PARK Adidas dress thanks @beyonce." She was also captured in the burgundy leggings and matching jacket.

We see where her superstar daughters get it from!