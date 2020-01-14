Beyoncé Sent Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Line To Her Mom, And Miss Tina Was So Excited She Immediately Organized An Impromptu Photo Shoot

Beyoncé Sent Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Line To Her Mom, And Miss Tina Was So Excited She Immediately Organized An Impromptu Photo Shoot

Whew, she is serving in these looks!

Written by Tira Urquhart

SHEESH! It’s no secret Beyoncé and Solange inherited a whole lot of beauty from their beautiful mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. While we’ve long been fans of Mama Tina’s Instagram account, we definitely couldn’t deny her the double-tap for this photo she posted of herself wearing Bey's latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection. 

The proud mother first posted a video unboxing the large orange garment box in her driveway and decided to have what she calls a "bootleg photoshoot." However, her photos are far from bootleg! Miss Tina is serving face and hitting angles like she's modeling in a magazine.

Miss Tina posted a photo posing in the orange pleated dress with the caption reading, "I love this couture beautiful Orange IVY PARK Adidas dress thanks @beyonce." She was also captured in the burgundy leggings and matching jacket. 

We see where her superstar daughters get it from!

Miss Tina even gave us a behind-the-scenes look of her mini campaign shoot. Her dear friend Doug, (who, she adds, is a "real director") shot the 65-year-old entrepreneur in her home, and on her porch with views of the hills. 

See below!

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

