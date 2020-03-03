Everything We Know About Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

The infamous Yeezy show was held at the Espace Niemeyer at 9:30 p.m., an outdoor venue which required guests to stand on a wet, grassy hill, since it rained early that day. Some were wrapped in felt blankets (handed out at the show’s entrance) and awaited the start of the show.

The rapper turned designer, has already made his mark during fashion week, hosting his infamous Sunday Service and accompanying Kim and North to the shows, but insiders didn’t know until Saturday that he was indeed holding his own show this week. Guests recieved sage and rattlesnake eggs as the official invitation. Very LA!

According to live tweet updates from guests, the show didn’t start until almost 25 minutes later, which is not uncommon for a fashion show and actually within a pretty good window for West, who in the past has made attendees wait for hours before the show began. Models took to the runway wearing crop tops, puffer coats and wide-legged pants in muted hues. Kanye stuck to his signature color palette and toned down the number of looks in this collection. There were a total of 19 looks that came down the runway, but the biggest surprise of and perhaps most controversial moment of all was his 6-year-old daughter North, performing an unreleased rap song during the finale walk.

Kanye came out onto the stage hugging his daughter as the crowd stood and applauded the tot for her surprise performance.

The Kardashian-West family will always keep us on our toes.