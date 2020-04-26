BET House Party Presents: Real Talk With Waraire Boswell

Quarantine, but make it fashion.

Menswear designer and fashion icon Waraire Boswell joins us for the latest in the Real Talk series.

Boswell started his career designing suits for himself when he couldn't find any to fit his 6'7" frame. In 2003, he founded his eponymous label and quickly racked up celebrity clientele including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. In 2017, he used his talents to redesign employee uniforms for McDonald's, and now, in the time of coronavirus, has pivoted to creating haute couture masks at an affordable price.

