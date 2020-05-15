Kylie Jenner Shows Fans A Glimpse Of Her Extravagant Accessories Closet At Her $36 Million Mansion

Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek inside of one of her many closets.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing off her meticulously organized handbag and shoe closet.

The quick glimpse revealed a lavish shoe collection, featuring rows upon rows of high-end heels, including Jimmy Choos and Christian Louboutins. We noticed ten Hermès Birkin bags, eight Prada purses, three Louis Vuitton bags, and a $5,695 Judith Leiber '$1 Billion' clutch. Whew, talk about a designer shoe and handbag lover’s dream!

Kylie captioned the video, “work in progress.” Luxe progress indeed.

She has yet to treat her followers to a detailed tour of the coveted clothing sections of her closet. The reality TV star did, however, release a similar purse room tour video in August 2018. We sure wish we had a closet with a quarter of the posh items she has. Kylie’s closet is #goals!