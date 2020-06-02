Rihanna Made This Dress Go Viral, Now The Proceeds Are Going To Black Lives Matter

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer and in the names of countless others, civilians, celebrities, and even designers are finding ways to protest and make their voices heard around the world. Recently, London-based brand ASAI in particular is using an iconic dress worn only by Rihanna to raise funds for #Blacklivesmatter.

British Chinese Vietnamese designer A Sai Ta has brought one of Rihanna's most viral outfits back into production to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Rihanna wore the custom tie-dye, hot pink asymmetric minidress in a viral slo-mo video that set the internet ablaze last summer. While the dress was initially made only for the superstar, it's now available to purchase.