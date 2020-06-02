Rihanna Made This Dress Go Viral, Now The Proceeds Are Going To Black Lives Matter

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer and in the names of countless others, civilians, celebrities, and even designers are finding ways to protest and make their voices heard around the world. Recently, London-based brand ASAI in particular is using an iconic dress worn only by Rihanna to raise funds for #Blacklivesmatter.
British Chinese Vietnamese designer A Sai Ta has brought one of Rihanna's most viral outfits back into production to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Rihanna wore the custom tie-dye, hot pink asymmetric minidress in a viral slo-mo video that set the internet ablaze last summer. While the dress was initially made only for the superstar, it's now available to purchase.
ASAI posted the viral video of Rihanna to their Instagram page with instructions to buy ($330)pledging to donate all proceeds to three charities:
Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid, and The Voice of Domestic Workers. The dress is available globally, and to purchase you may either DM the official ASAI Instagram account or email info@asaita.co.uk.
We’re grateful for ASAI and we hope more designers follow suit!
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
