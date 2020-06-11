Shoe Designer Aurora James Challenges The Fashion Community With "15% Pledge" To Demand Support Of Black-Owned Businesses

Aurora James

Shoe Designer Aurora James Challenges The Fashion Community With "15% Pledge" To Demand Support Of Black-Owned Businesses

"We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space."

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

As protests continue across the country following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many more, the nation is grappling with its long history of systemic racism. And as various industries make public promises to "do better," Black creatives are starting to hold retailers accountable by having them pledge better support to the Black community.

Aurora James, designer and creative director of Brother Vellies, took to Instagram this week to ask big-box stores to invest 15% of their shelf space in-store and online to Black-owned brands. The request, she points out, is a direct reflection of America at large.

"We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space," James wrote in her caption.

James started a separate Instagram account and tagged a series of larger retailers highlighting the disparity in business loans, wages, and the long-term effects of the pandemic on Black-owned businesses.

"I am calling on businesses of all sorts and consumers to look at this economic pledge in 3 parts," says Aurora in her post. 

1) Auditing and taking stock of where you are at. Look at your existing shelves, hangers, boardrooms and receipts. How many Black-Owned businesses are you buying? How many Black Women are in your C-Suite? 

2) Take ownership of where you’re at - ideally publicly. Maybe only 2% of your staff is black, 1% of your content, whatever it is just own it. Accept it. Take accountability. .

3) Commit to growth. What is your strategy to get to a minimum of 15% and how do you plan to be held accountable? 

View this post on Instagram

It’s the first step. It’s a big one, but anyone can take it. And it’s something you can do right away. Is your company promoting Black businesses? What about Black leadership? Does your advertising show Black faces? Do your shelves offer customers the option to buy from Black-owned businesses? When you hire illustrators, photographers and designers, do you include Black talent? Within every business model there’s opportunity to apply the #15percentpledge in a variety of ways and the first step is to take stock of where you are now. Even if your current representation is 1%, that realization is meaningful and will give you the power to start to make change. Take the first step today and tag a business you love that needs to do the same. . . . #supportblackbusiness #buyblack #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by 15 Percent Pledge (@15percentpledge) on

View this post on Instagram

This step is, frankly, the heart of the 15% Pledge. The world is now asking you to question the barriers to entry, support systems, hiring practices, assumptions and fundamental prejudices that got you to the numbers that we are asking you to share and change. What have you learned about your internal hiring structures? Your showcasing of Black talent? Your support of Black-owned businesses?  History has shown us that tinkering with the numbers alone will lead us right back to old problems unless we fundamentally change the equation. However uncomfortable your numbers may be, share them. Thoughtful and deliberate transparency with your customers and employees is the first and biggest signifier that you are ready to embark on the path of meaningful change. Open the lines of communication, internally and externally. The world is calling on you to do better—and now it’s time to pick up the phone. Listen, and process the feedback. How thoroughly you tackle this step will be the deciding factor in how successful you are at changing your company, and ultimately the world. . . . #15percentpledge #dobetter #buyblack graphic: @benrabb 🙏

A post shared by 15 Percent Pledge (@15percentpledge) on

Those who support the pledge can contact retailers asking for better representation in their stock, sign the petition, and take the pledge themselves. You don't need to be a big business to make Black-owned businesses a part of your regular spending habits, either: Use your own personal platform to spread awareness of these issues and encourage the places you shop to do the same. Find out more about the 15 Percent Pledge here.

View this post on Instagram

This is it. It is now time to turn your findings into a viable action plan. This step requires more than just thoughts—it demonstrates a strategy for change. This is where you prove that you are committed to using your purchasing power to invest money back into the Black community. Now that you’ve laid the groundwork, it’s time to share exactly how you plan to hit your goal of dedicating at least 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Beyond the immediate, you must also develop a plan outlining how you are going to remain accountable and transparent for years to come. Map out your growth strategy with clear and attainable benchmarks. Success is now defined by thoughtfulness and longevity. This is not just a flash in the pan—this is a long-term promise of sustainable support for the Black community, and it means nothing without your commitment. #15PercentPledge graphic: @brittcyk

A post shared by 15 Percent Pledge (@15percentpledge) on

(Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style